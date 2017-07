× Norwalk mother who was set to be deported but sought refuge in church, has been granted emergency stay

NEW HAVEN — Norwalk mother who sought refuge in a church, filed two motions where an emergency stay was granted.

NURY CHAVARRIA filed two motions. An emergency motion to stay WAS GRANTED #Fox61 — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) July 26, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as details become available.