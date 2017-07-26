Over 60 planets discovered in space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Yale astronomers have announced the discovery of 60 more planets in our galaxy. But with these planets, they’re calling it a cosmic barbecue.

They’re being described as hot Jupiters. They’re Jupiter-sized gas planets that orbit their stars super close. So close in fact, that their orbit takes less than a week meaning a year is a week-long on those planets. What they discovered is impressive enough, but it’s also a big deal just how they discovered it.

Recently, there’s been an emergence of what’s called big data science. With stronger computers containing more storage space, we have this flood of data, and not enough people to go through it all. Sarah Mullholland, a second year PHD student of astronomy at Yale, explains their dilemma.

“Astronomical databases have gotten so large where we have so much data we really need a team of people to be looking at all the data in different ways so big data is trying to use different statistical techniques or data science techniques to look at these data sets in novel ways,” said Mullholland.

So you need some groundbreaking ways to go through all that data. Sarah and Yale astronomy professor Greg Laughlin used a method called a supervised machine learning algorithm. It’s where you essentially teach the computer to spot these planets, sifting through all that data to find something new.

“And so it was really valuable to use those techniques that are similar to those that Facebook or google or other kinds of tech industries use and apply this to this new problem of finding planets around other stars,” said Mullholland.

As for what they found, was hot Jupiters that are huge gas planets that have terrible weather. It’s thousands of degrees in temperature, with wind speeds exceeding 1000 miles per hour, all the time. It’s an easy forecast for people like me, but a terrible place to live for anybody.

They discovered this using data from one of the greatest astronomical tools we’ve ever had, the Kepler space telescope. Launched in 2009, is responsible for discovering thousands of planets outside our solar system, many more than scientists were expecting.

“I definitely think that just in the last couple years, getting data from the kepler telescope has just shown us how common planets are in our galaxy, we’re just one of billions,” said Mullholland.

So it’s an amazing thing to discover 60 new planets, but think about this: all those planets were contained in a small section of our sky, meaning all that data came from a minuscule percentage point of the observable universe.