PD: Man arrested in crash that injured state trooper in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Police said a man who was fiddling with his GPS when he crashed into a police cruiser in Brookfield has been arrested.

The crash happened on Route 7 near exit 12 back in January. Police said the cruiser was parked behind another cruiser in the left lane that was assisting with another car accident.

Police said 38-year-old Brian Glasser of Danbury was distracted when he crashed into the cruiser, injuring a trooper. Glasser is facing reckless driving and assault charges.

The trooper is still out of work.