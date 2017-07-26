× Police charge New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer with sexually assaulting former student

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police say they have charged former Rabbi Daniel Greer with sexual assault of a former student.

The detective investigating the case submitted a warrant, charging Greer, 77, with 2nd degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The warrant was signed by a judge on Tuesday, and Greer turned himself into New Haven Police Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $100,000. The victim told police he’d been the victim of sexual assaults from early to middle 2000s.

Greer, is a founder of the Orthodox Jewish school and prominent neighborhood resident.

In May, a federal jury awarded $20 million to a man who accused the New Haven rabbi of repeated sexual abuse. Greer is the principal and rabbi for the all-boys Yeshiva of New Haven / The Gan School in New Haven. In the suit, Eliyahu Mirlis accused Rabbi Greer of sexual abuse him while Mirlis was a student at the school.