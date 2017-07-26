× President Trump: Transgender individuals not allowed to serve in U.S. Military

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to ban transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the US armed forces.

The decision reversed a policy initially approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama, which was still under final review. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month that he was delaying enactment of the plan to begin allowing transgender individuals to join the US military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Governor Dannel Malloy said in response:

“President Trump’s announcement that he plans to ban transgender individuals from serving in our military is ignorant and profoundly troubling. The reality is that a person’s gender identity or expression has nothing to do with their willingness or ability to defend our nation. Any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right–regardless of race, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. In recent years, our military has made great strides to be more inclusive. The President’s announcement sends a frightening signal to the public that our government condones discrimination and raises serious questions about what other advancements towards inclusion in the military may also be in jeopardy. For our part, we have been fierce and vocal advocates for the rights of transgender individuals in Connecticut, and we will not abandon them now. This is a wrong-minded and harmful policy and we will explore our options for what can be done to stop it.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said:

“Excluding citizens from public service is not a strong or decent foundation for policy-making of any kind, and government especially should represent the people it serves. This policy is reckless and dangerous—and it impugns the integrity of transgender men and women who are already honorably serving in our nation’s military. Connecticut supports its LGBTQ residents, we expect Washington to as well. I urge the President to instead focus his time and energy in service to the values of the American people, our economy, and our standing as a world leader.”