Readers rank Mohegan Sun #1 casino in the U.S.

UNCASVILLE — The Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville has been ranked as the top casino in the United States, according to this year’s USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Results of the readers’ poll were released on Friday.

Readers voted Mohegan Sun ahead of Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada in this year’s poll. Last year’s winner, Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California, was voted the third-best casino.

“This was a strong list of destinations that were nominated for best casino in the U.S. and even stronger list that were voted into the top 10. We’re honored to have topped that list; it’s a testament to our whole team and how driven we are to provide the best possible entertainment and gaming attraction we can,” said Ray Pineault, the president and general manager of Mohegan Sun.

Mohegan Sun was previously ranked as the second-best casino in the U.S. in the same contest back in 2015.

In addition, the Mohegan Sun Arena, the resort’s 10,000-seat entertainment venue, was also ranked as the third-best venue in the 15th anniversary summer issue of Venues Today. The publication has ranked venues from around the world that seat anywhere from 5,001 to 10,000 people since July 2002.

Created back in 1996 by the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, Mohegan Sun has grown across 185 acres of land, with three individual gaming floors within the casino. In addition, the attraction has two luxury hotel towers with 1,600 rooms, two spas, a golf course, a 130,000 square-foot retail shopping mall, and over 40 restaurants and lounges.