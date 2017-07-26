Summer returns on Wednesday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally the sun is back, along with summer warmth returning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Some rain could be steady or heavy at times. Then, it looks like we clear out just in time for the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny, becoming more humid in the afternoon. Chance for late & evening showers. Highs: Near 80.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High: Near 80.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

