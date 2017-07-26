× Vernon man charged in connection with drive-by shooting

VERNON — Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place Monday.

Vernon and New Britain police, arrested Coolidge Edwards, 21, of Vernon, after he was found in New Britain Wednesday, according to police. Coolidge allegedly fired shots from his car and struck an occupied car. No one was injured, said police.

Coolidge is charged with criminal attempt assault in the first degree, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Coolidge is being held at the Vernon Police Department on a $250,000 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.

Vernon Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 860-872-9126. Callers may remain anonymous.