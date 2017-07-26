WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes jobs announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — News that manufacturing giant Foxconn plans to build a plant in Wisconsin is even exciting longtime Democratic critics of Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker was in Washington on Wednesday for a news conference with President Donald Trump to announce the news.

Democratic Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca calls it an “exciting opportunity.” He says he met with Foxconn executives and that Walker’s administration told him the deal could lead to 10,000 or more jobs.

Barca, like many Democrats, is voicing concern about how much taxpayers may have to contribute in tax breaks and other incentives.

Barca says, “We want to make sure it’s a fair deal for everybody. We want a win-win-win.”

But Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson says taxpayers have been “deceived by Walker’s rose-tinted glasses before.”