Waterbury man and father of a soldier pleading for compassion before imminent deportation

WATERBURY -- Hugh Williams and his wife Carolene are counting down the hours before Hugh is deported back to Jamaica.

"This is not going on," said Carolene. "I'm going to wake up from this dream sometime soon and this is just a movie until, one day, reality hit me, and they put the ankle bracelet on his leg and I realized that this is it."

Hugh was arrested in 2001 for felony possession of marijuana. A crime that, under present day state statues, would carry a lesser punishment. The father of three, served three years probation and continued on with his life, settling with his wife and raising his family. He was ordered deportation in 2013 by an immigration judge but granted two stays of removal in 2015 and 2016.

One of his sons is currently serving in the U.S. Army and the other two are staying with relatives during what is described as a difficult time at home.

"I can't even explain to you," said Williams. "The emotions and everything I'm going through right now."

Hugh is making a plea to the highest levels of the federal government with the hopes that he will receive another stay.

Williams is due to arrive at JFK airport Thursday afternoon to be deported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement tot FOX61:

Hugh Williams, an unlawfully present citizen of Jamaica, was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2013. In 2001, Williams was convicted, under the alias, “Golden Carter,” in state court for felony possession of marijuana. ICE approved two stays of removals in his case in 2015 and 2016. Williams has since exhausted all appeals for relief from the agency and the courts. However, the agency has allowed him to remain free from custody while finalizing his timely departure. ICE will continue to monitor his case to ensure compliance.