× 1 person injured in Hamden fire

HAMDEN — Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning that left one person injured.

Hamden Fire Department said the fire broke out at 4400 Whitney Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the male victim was able to self-rescue himself but escaped with burns and smoke inhalation.

“The first arriving Engine Company found the homeowner curbside and reported a working fire at the address. Fire suppression operations were initiated and care of the patient was taken over by Rescue 1. The patient was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment and evaluation,” said firefighters.

Firefighters said there was a heavy volume of fire at the front doorway leading to the living room.

“While most of the fire was contained to the living room, heat and smoke damage was evident throughout the first floor. Additional fire companies checked for fire extension and began ventilation and salvage operations,” said firefighters.

Officials declared the fire under control around 12:22 p.m.

Fire Marshal Brian Dolan has determined the origin of the fire to be a recently installed propane supplied fireplace insert. The exact cause of the fire within the appliance or adjacent connections remains under investigation at this time.