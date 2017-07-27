× 3 arrested for string of car burglaries in Old Saybrook.

OLD SAYBROOK — Three people are under arrest for the burglaries of several cars, after a brief chase and crash in Old Saybrook, according to police.

Police said criminals fled in a stolen vehicle from Glastonbury after they tried to arrest them for burglarizing vehicles.

Two were immediately caught after the stolen vehicle they were driving hit a tree, according to police. The third took off and was found by K-9 Kendo 45 mins later.

“About 3 o’clock this morning, the department received a call from a resident in the Cornfield Point part of town reporting that the vehicle had been burglarized,” said Michael Spera, chief of police of Old Saybrook. “Upon responding to the area, police located two vehicles. One vehicle we found later resting in the area you see behind us. Within the vehicle found to be stolen, three people were in the vehicle. Two were arrested immediately and one fled from the scene but was apprehended by our police canine about 45 minutes later. That person was in the backyard of a house here down on College Street hiding from the police.”

“We know that the vehicle is stolen from the town of Glastonbury,” Spera said. “We’re following up on several leads to determine if other persons were involved. The scene is still very active and an active investigation is underway. Detectives behind me are processing the scene of the stolen vehicle and a recovering items that were stolen from a residence and will be contacting them later in the day.”

“The way to prevent a crime like this from occurring is to make sure that when your cars in the garage or in the driveway just to make sure that it is locked overnight to prevent people from gaining easy access to your belongings,” he said. “There’s no immediate danger to the citizens to the area but we are following up on some leads to determine if other people were involved.”

The area between Main Street and Maple Avenue, and Main Street and East Street remain closed to traffic and is an active crime scene.

If anyone thinks their vehicle may have been burglarized, police ask that they do not enter it and immediately call them 860-395-3142.