A man is suing the town of East Haven for $30 million dollars after they shut down his business.

EAST HAVEN -- John Patton has had enough with East Haven's Town Hall.

"What they've done is illegal to us and it's wrong," says Patton.

He owns Farm River Rock which is a Bluestone Quarry that also specializes in Stone and Gravel. He leased it in 2013 with a partner and officially bought it three years later. Patton claims it was at this time when issues began to happen with town hall.

East Haven law gives tax exemptions to manufacturing equipment owned by businesses. The town's assessor blocked that tax exemption for Patton's mining equipment. Patton sued the town for this matter and a judge ruled in his favor ordering the town to pay him the accrued tax exemption funds.

But the battle wasn't over.

The town assessor quadrupled the value of Patton's quarry which would raise his per acre price to that of a quarry more that 20 times its size.

Next, the town sent Patton a cease and desist letter forcing him to shut down his quarry. Patton says his quarry was legally grandfathered in and has been operating as one for the past 75 years.

"This was no secret. We've taken out over 28,000 loads of material out of here. We weren't operating in secrecy. I filed all my paperwork with the assessor. If you look at the assessors map it says quarry," explains Patton

Patton had to lay off 6 employees. He's appealing the decision made by East Haven's Town Hall.