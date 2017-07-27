× Hamden police issue Silver Alert for missing 9 and 12-year-old sisters

HAMDEN — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing sisters Thursday evening.

Police said Julianna Hernandez, 9, is an endangered runaway. She and her sister Rebecca, 12, are believed to be driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with the plate AA56013. Police described her as having brown eyes and brown hair. She is 4’8″ tall, and weighs 70 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sandals. Rebecca has brown hair and eyes, is 4’10” tall, weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings. Police did not have a picture of Rebecca.



Police said they were last seen in Hamden. If located, contact the Hamden police at 203-230-4000.



Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.