Help make miracles happen when you buy a Dairy Queen Blizzard treat

You have a good excuse to eat some ice cream Thursday if you’re craving that sweet treat – it’s all to help the kids!

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. For every Blizzard treat sold at Dairy Queens, the chain will donate at least $1 dollar to more than 170 hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network.

Proceeds will benefit children being treated at CMN Hospitals.

