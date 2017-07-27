Home of Distinction bringing back an olden day New England look with dramatic cupola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - FOX 61's Home of Distinction by Lovley Development showcases the latest in materials, designs, and decorating trends.

This year's show-home in Southington will feature a shed and a dramatic cupola from Carefree Small Buildings in Colchester, giving the home an olden day New England look. The family business, opened in 1979 by brothers-in-law Norm Gustafson and Renny Marvin, sells anything from sheds to horse barns, and even kids' playhouses.

Gustafson and Marvin say cupolas are popular items of their's, with many people wanting them on their homes to set them apart from their neighbors. Their sheds and barns also provide great overhead storage for things such as patio cushions and gas cans.

Tours of our Home of Distinction are coming in September.

Watch the progress of Home of Distinction on FOX61 every Tuesday and Thursday morning.