Luke Bryan breaks no butt-touching rule for 88-year-old hospice patient

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- An 88-year-old Missouri hospice patient recently got country superstar Luke Bryan to break a very specific rule of his -- no butt-grabbing.

Frances Stanaway met her country crush on Friday before he headlined a show at Kansas City's Sprint Center, and said the experience was "heaven."

Frances is a patient with Crossroads Hospice and met Bryan as part of the "Gift of a Day" program.

"She loves all country music and she just loves music," family member Linda Sokolaski told WDAF. "But country has always been her favorite. She just had such a great time the other night."

The octogenarian and her family say they have received a lot of phone calls since the pictures have gone viral.

"We did not expect all of this attention for a little old lady who just wanted to have a little bit of fun for the last days of her life," Sokolaski said.

Sokolaski said Frances was the last person in line for the meet-and-greet so Bryan could spend a little extra time with her.

"He kneeled down beside her in her wheelchair and was so kind," Sokolaski said. "He put his hand on her knee and spoke with her, just as if he was a relative."