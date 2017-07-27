× Man arrested on drug charges in Bridgeport in ’15, pleads guilty to illegally reentering U.S.

BRIDGEPORT— A 36-year-old man will be sentenced to prison in October after pleading guilty to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

Luis Manuel Rodriguez Burgos, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 1995, according to court documents.

In 2005, Rodriguez Burgos was convicted in Arizona for attempted transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and was sentenced to three plus years of imprisonment. He was deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic in 2006, according to federal officials.

After officials encountered him again in 2012, Rodriguez Burgos was deported back to the Dominican Republic.

In October 2015, Rodriguez Burgos illegally re-entered the US and was arrested in Bridgeport for narcotics offenses. Rodriguez Burgos is scheduled to be sentenced on October 18, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, federal officials said.