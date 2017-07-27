× New Hartford man charged with holding woman against her will

NEW HARTFORD — State police say a man is under arrest in connection with an assault.

Police say a woman was being held against her will in the woods in New Hartford Wednesday night.

They say it happened off of Southeast Road.

Police said the found 55-year-old Robert Murphy holding the victim at knife point. They say the victim was bloodied but they were able to get her away from him alive.

She was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition right now.

Murphy was arrested on nine charges including interfering with an officer, violation of a protective order and assault.

He is due in court Thursday.