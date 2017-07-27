× New HAven man found guilty of burning children’s hands on stove

NEW HAVEN — A man has been convicted of assault and other charges for punishing two children by holding their hands over a stove’s open flame.

The New Haven Register reports that the victims testified that 31-year-old Michael Torres became angry after one of them opened a window in a New Haven apartment in August 2015.

A doctor said a 4-year-old girl suffered fifth-degree burns, but an 8-year-old girl avoided serious injury by struggling from Torres’ grasp.

Torres testified the children burned themselves accidentally.

His lawyer said he was disappointed with the verdict handed down Wednesday and plans to appeal.

Torres’ girlfriend, who was at home at the time of the burnings, previously pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.