New Haven: Man who threw 250 bags of heroin out of car window, sentenced 70 months in prison

NEW HAVEN— A 31-year old man was sentenced on Thursday to 70 months of imprisonment followed by four years of supervised releasing for distributing heroin.

Justin Parker, New Haven, was identified as a large-scale distributor of heroin, according to court documents. Parker sold heroin to an ATF agent working undercover on multiple occasions, officials said.

When investigators first attempted to arrest Parker in March 2016, he fled the scene and allegedly discarded packets of heroin out of his vehicle window, according to officials. He apprehended the next day.

Parker admitted after his arrest that he had thrown 250 bags of heroin from his car window when he fled from law enforcement, officials said.

Parker was detained since his arrest in March and pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.