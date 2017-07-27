× PD: 5-year-old, man struck in drive-by shooting in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police say a 5-year-old child, man were victims of a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

East Hartford police said at this time there is an active scene and an investigation is in progress. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 10 Great Hill Road around 4 p.m.

Police said both victims have been hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

