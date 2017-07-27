Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henry is a Maltese-Poodle Mix ot “Malti-Poo!"

He is almost a year old and is a neutered male.

He is a friendly and happy boy. He is young and happy, and gets along with most everyone. He gets along with other dogs, and loves people.

He is still very much a puppy and will need someone to continue his basic training but he has a history of living well with other dogs and with kids.

In his last home, he did not have a great experience with a resident child, and it would be best for him to be with older children who are polite and respectful of him. These animals are not approved, pet-therapy dogs, and they all have their limits.

To learn more about Dolly or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.