× Route 8 northbound closed between exits 11-12 in Shelton for crash

SHELTON — State Police say that Route 8 in Shelton is closed due to a serious accident.

The closure is between exits 11 and 12. There was a crossover accident involving two cars with at least one serious injury with extrication. Northbound is closed, with southbound lanes being affected.

It’s unknown how many people were injured or when the highway will be reopened.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.