Stratford PD reminds residents to 'subtract the distraction' while driving

STRATFORD – The Stratford Police Department along with the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office has announced the continuation of the “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY.” initiative– an effort to crack down on drivers who choose to distract themselves by using cell phones while driving.

The first leg of this two-part campaign, which took place in April 2017, found that there was a 17% drop in cell phone use by drivers at observation locations where police conducted enforcement. Although encouraging, there were still nearly 12,000 citations issued to drivers who chose to ignore Connecticut’s distracted driving laws during the campaign.

The second part of the campaign will go from August 2nd through the 16th. During this time, Stratford Police will add special patrols aimed at catching distracted drivers. Over 50 other law enforcement agencies, including state and local police, who were also involved in the April campaign, will be participating in this operation.

Violations under Connecticut’s cell phone and texting law involve heavy fines ranging from $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed and about 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers across the nation.

Connecticut receives special distracted driving prevention funds–the same funds that allow for special patrols to identify, stop, and cite drivers who ignore the law. Due to Connecticut’s tough laws and proven track record in strong enforcement, over the past 3 years, the state was awarded more than $6.8 million specifically to fund campaigns like this one.