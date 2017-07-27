× Teen severely injured following tree fall in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Officials said a teen was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on him Thursday afternoon.

East Haven police and Mayor Joseph Maturo, said the 16-year-old boy was mowing the lawn outside his home on Jeffrey Road when a tree snapped and fell on him, trapping him underneath.

East Haven police and fire, along with rescue crews, said they were able to free him. Officials said the teen was transported to the hospital immediately where he was treated for serious injuries.

No additional information has been released.