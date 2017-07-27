× US warns tourists going to Mexico about tainted alcohol

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts.

In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool. The State Department has added the warning to its travel site for Mexico. It advises tourists to drink in moderation and to get medical attention if they start to feel sick.

A State Department spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that U.S. citizens also should also contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in Mexico if that happens.