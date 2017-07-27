Waterbury man deported to Jamaica after last ditch plea to stay fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A last ditch plea to the President was unsuccessful, and Hugh Williams of Waterbury has been deported from the United States.

"This morning when I'm coming out my house. I can't even tell you the tears coming out of my eyes as I'm leaving," said an emotional Williams at JFK. "But, I obey the laws. I can't even explain it to you. I'm trying to hold it."

Hugh was arrested in 2001 for felony possession of marijuana. A crime that, under present day state statues, would carry a lesser punishment. The father of three, served three years probation and continued on with his life, settling with his wife and raising his family. He was ordered deportation in 2013 by an immigration judge but granted two stays of removal in 2015 and 2016.

One of his sons is currently serving in the U.S. Army and the other two are staying with relatives during what is described as a difficult time at home.

Hugh made a plea to the highest levels of the federal government with the hopes that he will receive another stay, but didn't receive any response before he was due to report to Immigration and Customs Officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement to FOX61:

Hugh Williams, an unlawfully present citizen of Jamaica, was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2013. In 2001, Williams was convicted, under the alias, “Golden Carter,” in state court for felony possession of marijuana. ICE approved two stays of removals in his case in 2015 and 2016. Williams has since exhausted all appeals for relief from the agency and the courts. However, the agency has allowed him to remain free from custody while finalizing his timely departure. ICE will continue to monitor his case to ensure compliance.

"There's so much going through my home right now," said his wife, Carolene. "I'm still trying to hold it together but I can't. They're giving me a broken home right now."

When asked if Williams had any parting words for friends and family, he quietly said "tell them I love them. Always."