Whipping post in Waterbury to be removed and placed in museum

WATERBURY -- A controversial post on the Waterbury green that served as a whipping post will be removed and likely preserved in a museum.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary, met with local NAACP officials Thursday and announced the action.

The post on the Waterbury Green had been an unassuming part of city history for decades, but a recent performance piece posted to Facebook drew attention to the fact that it was once also a whipping post.

In the piece, a young community activist is seen bloody and whipped, reenacting what it may have been like for a slave to be whipped at such a post.

Rachel Guest, Library Director of Waterbury's Silas Bronson Library, said every Connecticut town had a whipping post in the 1700s. According to Guest, whipping posts were a part of colonial law in Connecticut until the 1830s. The posts were used as a form of punishment for anyone who committed crimes such as adultery, or did not pay court fees. Certain crimes -- including breaking curfew, or being accused of slander or theft -- were only punishable by whipping if committed by a slave.

"With slander, if you were white, you didn't get whipped," explained Guest. "You just had to pay a fine."

For a slave, Guest said the punishment for slander was likely 40 lashes. For theft, it was 30.

The posts were also legitimately used as places to post town news or bulletins.

