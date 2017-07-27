Woman who lost both legs after being hit by stolen SUV continues to recover, says daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Rosella Shuler, the woman hit by a stolen SUV in Hartford last week, continues to recover.

Shuler is improving according to her daughter, but still has a long way to go.

Right now she is in the ICU at Saint Francis Hospital.

She’s had multiple surgeries and both legs have been amputated. Her daughter, Jessica Vazquez, said she is currently on a breathing tube.

Her family now waiting for her to be more alert and awake to tell her she has lost both of her legs. Her daughter saying they will surround her with loved ones when that time does come.

It was just over a week ago that Shuler and Shavoka Ceaser were both struck by a stolen SUV on Ashley street in Hartford.

Police continue to search for six teens they believe are connected to the crash.

In the meantime, Vazquez and her siblings are welcoming prayers for their mother’s recovery.

Vazquez says her mother took cooking classes at the Lincoln technical institute. She worked at Hartford Hospital making and serving meals to patients there.

Shuler’s also known as a key member of her Hartford neighborhood where she’s involved in the church community and is often reaching out to families in the area to help them with food and other needs.