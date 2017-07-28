× Ansonia PD search for possible suspect in Star and Fifth street shooting

ANSONIA – On Thursday night around 8 p.m., police said they investigated a report of a male being shot in the north end of Ansonia.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Star and Fifth street, according to police.

The victim, a 27-year-old male, was shot once in the lower body while inside the vehicle. He then drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and shortly released.

Police say they have identified a possible suspect and are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-1885.