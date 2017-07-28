× Bystanders try to save woman struggling in water in Branford; victim died following cardiac arrest

BRANFORD — Police said a woman has died after suffering from a cardiac arrest Friday night.

Branford officials said the 70-year-old woman was swimming when all of a sudden bystanders saw her struggling. Other beach-goers were able to retrieve her from the water and pull her back to shore, according to officials.

It was determined that she was having a heart attack when medical personnel began CPR. The woman, police said, died on her way to Yale-New Haven Hospital.