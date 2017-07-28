Cloudy Saturday morning, temperatures warming up into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re watching a big storm nearby tonight into Saturday morning. At this point, indications are that it’ll stay mainly to our south, but we will get brushed with clouds and gusty winds, especially in southern CT. This is a high stakes forecast with flooding downpours as close by as Long Island!

Saturday will start out grey. Then clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. It will be a windy and cooler day with highs in the 70s to possibly near 80. By Sunday, we start to bring temperatures back up into the 80s with plenty if sunshine. If you have vacation next week, you are in luck with sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the 80s to start to a few 90 degree days by the middle and end of the week; so typical for the first few days of August.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 60s.

Saturday: Windy. Grey start (slight chance for shower, mainly southern CT). Then some clearing. High: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Near 80.

Monday: Clouds and sun. High: Near 80

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-80s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and hot. High: Near 90.

