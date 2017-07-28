Customize your culinary tastes at Billy’s in Bethany

BETHANY — Foodie Friday is at Billy’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Marketplace in Bethany, which was opened in 1979 but was bought by Grant and Kathy Barone in 2013 and the reopened in 2015.

It has breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus homemade ice cream brought in from the Big Dipper in Prospect. All orders are freshly made, using fresh produce from surrounding farms. Also, they bring in special items, like bread from New Haven, Italian ice from New Haven and fresh soft shell crab, clams, or anything seasonal.

Their menu can be customized, so they’ll make you anything if you just call ahead!

Some staples on their menu are their burgers, including the Fritos burger, steak and cheese, Zupita clams, and breakfast sandwiches.

Their head chef is Eddie Grestini who was the former head chef at the popular 500 Blake Street Cafe in New Haven.

