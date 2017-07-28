Have you seen them? Bloomfield police searching for 2 people wanted for credit card fraud

BLOOMFIELD – Police said they are investigating numerous cases of fraudulent credit card charges at local gas station pumps.

The investigations determined the victim’s credit card information was compromised through skimming devices placed at the credit card stations on the gas pumps. The information is then used to create fraudulent credit cards.

The individuals shown in the surveillance photos have allegedly been using fraudulent credit cards to withdraw money from ATM’s or to make large purchases in the Bloomfield area. Bloomfield police are asking for help in identifying the two individuals.

This investigation is ongoing. Bloomfield police ask that anyone with information regarding these suspects call 860-242-5501.