Investigation underway into early morning fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — An investigation into what caused an early Friday morning fire in Hartford is now underway.

According to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz, the fire at 9 Heath Street came in at 4:45 Friday morning.

Fire officials say both businesses and homes occupy the building. No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters have since knocked down the flames and the fire marshal is now on scene, investigating the cause.

Working fire 9 Heath St. came it at 4:45. all visible fire has been knocked down. No injuries reported so far. Investigation under way — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) July 28, 2017