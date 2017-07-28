× Naugatuck Police arrest woman after DUI crash lead to serious injuries

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police say they’ve arrested a woman who was connected to a two-car crash that happened February 15th.

The crash happened on North Spring Street in Naugatuck. After a lengthy investigation, police determined that Jessica Johnson was operating under the influence. She crossed the center line and collided with another car, causing serious physical injuries to those occupants.

Johnson was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court.