× PD: 11 arrested in Hartford drug bust

HARTFORD – Police say they have arrested 11 individuals following a drug bust in the South District area of Hartford.

On July 27, police conducted the narcotics buy/bust operation in the area of 883 Broad Street where detectives conducted surveillance and observed numerous dealers in the common hallway to the building.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 1 semi-automatic pistol with obliterated serial number, a bullet proof vest, 700 bags of heroin, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, 5 ounces of marijuana, about $1,200 in cash, digital scales, and processing and packaging materials.

Police arrested the following people on narcotics possession and/or sales violations:

Luis Montanez, 31, of Hartford– a convicted felon also arrested on multiple weapons violations.

Shandeline Gutierrez, 32, of Hartford

Manuel Caban, 22, of Meriden

Anthony Blue, 26, of Hartford

Daniel Henderson, 20, of Hartford

Wilfredo Gonzalez, 30, of Hartford

Nathan Awuah, 42, of Hartford

Daryn Johnson, 32, of Hartford

Keyla Pereira, 36, of Hartford

Rafael Conception, 36, of Hartford

Aria Alex, 24, of Hartford