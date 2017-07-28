PD: Over 50 bags of heroin was seized from an apartment in Killingly

KILLINGLY — Two people are facing criminal charges after police said they found 60 bags of heroin in an apartment Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said they executed a search warrant to 36 Prospect Avenue where they located heroin bags that were pre-packaged for sale, and worth $600.00.

“The search warrants were obtained after an investigation revealed that Julio Valentin and Linda Eldredge were processing and selling heroin from the residence.Troopers located Valentin on the Danielson footbridge where he was found to be in possession of 10 bags of heroin,” said police.

Valentin, 52, and Eldredge, 46, both have been charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell and possession of heroin.

Valentin was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court Monday. Eldredge was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court August 9.