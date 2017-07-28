× Bridgeport police searching for man suspected of stealing electronic devices

BRIDGEPORT — State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing several electronic devices from Housatonic Community College.

Surveillance images captured a man entering a room on campus around 6:45 am Tuesday.

According to police, he’s accused of stealing a black iPad, a black Galaxy S6 phone, and a black iPhone 5 from the room.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’8″, and 150-180 pounds. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black sneakers.

If you have any information on who or where the suspect is, you’re asked to call State Police at 203-696-2500. You can also text “TIP711” with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.