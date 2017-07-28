Rain in the forecast for tonight into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will be dry with partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

We’re watching a big storm nearby Friday night into Saturday morning. At this point, indications are that it’ll stay mainly to our south, but we could get clipped by a few showers or a period of rain, especially in southern CT. This is a high stakes forecast with flooding downpours as close by as Long Island!

Saturday will start of grey with the chance for lingering showers (mainly southern Connecticut). Then clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. It will be a windy and cooler day with highs near 70 degrees. By Sunday, we start to bring temperatures back up into the 80s, and we could have a few 90 degree days next week.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

Saturday: Windy. Grey start (chance showers/rain, mainly southern CT). Then some clearing. High: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Near 80.

Monday: Clouds and sun. High: Near 80

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-80s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and hot. High: Near 90.

