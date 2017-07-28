× Synthetic marijuana overdoses continue to spike in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said they have recently dealt with seven K2 overdoses.

K2, a synthetic marijuana, normally sells on the street starting at $5 to $10 a package, according to New London Deputy Chief Reichard.

The drug is a hallucinogen that doctors said can raise a person’s blood pressure and cause reduced blood supply to the heart. The National Institute on Drug Abuse said the chemical can cause kidney damage and seizures.

Deputy Reichard said there was a spike in calls regarding overdoses and victims were taken to Lawrence and Memorial hospital for treatment.

On July 22, New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Ted Sargent said most came from around the New London Community Meal Center.

At this time, police said all recent overdoses are under investigation.