Police arrest pair in Vernon after stolen car chase and crash

VERNON — Connecticut State Police said two people who led them on a chase in a stolen car were arrested after crashing.

Vernon police said the two suspects were found in the woods off Tunnel Road at South Frontage Road.

State police said that at around 4:15 a.m., they tried to stop a stolen car on I-84 nears exit 43. They cut off the chase and the stolen car later crashed near exit 66. The two people in the car ran off after the crash but were later found and arrested.

Police said there were no reported injuries. Police said the scene was cleared at around 5:45 a.m.