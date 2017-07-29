× 2 people seriously injured in boating accident in Long Island Sound

NEW HAVEN — Coast Guard Officials said two people were seriously injured after a boat hit a buoy Saturday night.

Coast Guard said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Officials said one person was thrown over board and the other was bleeding severely due to the crash.

Both victims were recovered and taken to the hospital and treated for severe injuries. One of the victims were given CPR, officials said.

No additional details have been released at this time.