7-month-old boy found dead in hot car

PHOENIX — A tragic moment took place Friday where a 7-month-old baby was found dead in a hot car.

FOX10 reports that the baby was under the care of his grandparents at the time of the incident. Fire officials said the baby was left in the heat for hours.

“I think the message should be just make sure you check your vehicle constantly,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix police.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune added “make sure that anybody who enters that car, for whatever reason, just take the time to actually look and examine the vehicle.”

Police officials have yet to say which family member was responsible for forgetting the infant. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at the time.