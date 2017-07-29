Clouds, break for sun this afternoon, brisk & cool; Mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rare summer nor'easter misses Connecticut, slamming the Mid-Atlantic states with heavy rain and flooding. While the storm will not be a direct hit for us, a few showers have developed along the I-95 corridor across lower Fairfield county this morning. These showers will quickly move away; otherwise, clouds will slowly break for some sun this afternoon. It will also be quite breezy with the storm lurking nearby (NE at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts of 20-30 mph). High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s.

Sunday is the brighter and warmer and the pick of the two weekend days with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

If you have vacation next week, you are in luck with sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the 80s to start to a few 90 degree days by the middle and end of the week; so typical for the first few days of August. Another cold front will slowly approach the area by late next week with a few scattered late day showers and storms.

Forecast Details:

Today: Quite breezy and cool with a grey start (A few scattered AM showers across parts of the I-95 corridor) followed by afternoon clearing. High: 70s. Wind: NNE 10-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s - Near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: Near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, chance for scattered afternoon storms. High: 85-90.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t'storms. High: 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.