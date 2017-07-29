High in the 70’s Saturday; Mostly sunny, warm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rare summer nor'easter will miss Connecticut, slamming the Mid-Atlantic states with heavy rain and flooding. While the storm will not be a direct hit for us, a few showers are possible in far southern Connecticut Saturday morning. Otherwise, clouds will slowly break for some sun (especially in the afternoon). It will also be a bit breezy with the storm lurking nearby (NE at 10-20 miles an hour). High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday is the brighter and warmer of the two weekend days with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

If you have vacation next week, you are in luck with sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the 80s to start to a few 90 degree days by the middle and end of the week; so typical for the first few days of August.

Forecast Details:

Today: Breezy. Grey start (Chance AM shower in far southern CT). Then some clearing. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s - Near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and hot. High: Near 90.

