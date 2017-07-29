× Opponents of health care law repeal rally at state Capitol

HARTFORD — About 300 opponents of Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act have rallied at the state Capitol to celebrate the U.S. Senate’s failure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Rally-goers shared stories of how they have benefited from the law and vowed to fight future repeal efforts at Saturday’s event. Organizers also displayed about 700 photos of people concerned about potential changes to their health coverage.

Jane McNichol, organizer of the Protect Our Care CT campaign, says concerns remain that health care coverage is “still under threat,” despite the Senate failing Friday to pass partial repeal legislation.

Connecticut Democratic U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal attended the rally. Murphy says Republicans and Democrats need to work together to improve the health care system.