Police investigating after pedestrian was struck by car in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car Saturday evening.

Torrington police said the accident took place on Main Street near McDonald’s. Police said the woman was struck as she was crossing the street.

“The female victim was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star helicopter,” said police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Torrington Police Department at (860)489-2000.