Police: One confirmed dead in Plymouth crash, multiple injuries

PLYMOUTH — Police are confirming one person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road in Plymouth.

Police say around 12:23 a.m., they received a call from a resident in the area of Town Hill Road, reporting a loud vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they around a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road in Plymouth with multiple occupants.

Multiple ambulances and LifeStar took 5 patients to area hospitals. The person taken by LifeStar did not survive, the other 4 had serious injuries.

Plymouth Police officers and K9s are actively searching for one or possibly two other people who fled the scene and may be injured.

The Connecticut State Police reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.